Charles Barkley’s Dying Wish Is to Kill Skip Bayless
Charles Barkley told Dan Patrick on his national radio show that if he was going to die, he would like to kill Skip Bayless live on national television.
It's time you clear your calendar for June 23-24 -- StreetFest 2017 is coming, and you won't want to miss a single riff this year.
Happy 25th anniversary to the 1991-92 UTEP men's basketball team, who shocked top seeded Kansas 66-60 in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament.
Last night, the USA World Baseball Classic Team defeated Puerto Rico,with a dominating 8-0 win to claim their first WBC title. Puerto Rico came into the championship game undefeated, and had actually beat the U...
The 9th annual Teddy Bear Toss in memory of Joni Arnett takes place this Friday, March 24 at the El Paso Rhinos hockey game at 7:30 p.m. Joni, who was a dear friend of mine, tragically lost her life nearly 10 years ago...
The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2017, which includes Billy Davis, Rita Aguilar, Kaysie Smashey, Ben Avalos, Anthony Carter, Ronnie Hernandez, Ray Adauto, and Wally Hartley.
Now, *this* is March Madness.
Sunday, April 23 won't be the best day to be a pig in El Paso. The Sun City BaconFest will be sizzling, and you won't believe what people will put bacon in!
He's quicker on his feet than he is with his mouth.
Just like that, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament has been reduced from 68 teams to the Sweet 16. What did we learn in the first round...
In honor of March Madness, here is my UTEP basketball dream team comprised of five starters and five bench players from the Post Don Haskins era.
600 ESPN El Paso's Steve Kaplowitz sat down with pro wrestling great Jake The Snake Roberts, who is in El Paso and performing his unspoken word tour at the Comic Strip tonight.
The northeastern part of the country was (body) slammed by a snow storm this week. That didn't bother this guy.