600 ESPN El Paso

9th Annual Teddy Bear Toss in Loving Memory of Joni Arnett

By Brandon Cohn 2 days ago

The 9th annual Teddy Bear Toss in memory of Joni Arnett takes place this Friday, March 24 at the El Paso Rhinos hockey game at 7:30 p.m.  Joni, who was a dear friend of mine, tragically lost her life nearly 10 years ago...

